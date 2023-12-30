What are Iowa State's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Iowa State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 1-0 NR NR 129

Iowa State's best wins

Iowa State picked up its signature win of the season on November 6, when it secured an 82-55 victory over the Butler Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in the RPI. Audi Crooks was the top scorer in the signature win over Butler, putting up 21 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

76-68 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 99/RPI) on December 30

78-60 at home over Southern (No. 124/RPI) on November 20

87-70 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 142/RPI) on December 20

85-44 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 158/RPI) on November 29

89-59 at home over North Dakota State (No. 164/RPI) on December 10

Iowa State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Iowa State has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Cyclones have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Iowa State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Iowa State has been handed the 57th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cyclones have 17 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Iowa State's 17 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iowa State's next game

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

