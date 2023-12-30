The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-4) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cyclones' 78.5 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 66.3 the Cowgirls allow.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Iowa State is 7-2.

Oklahoma State is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 78.5 points.

The Cowgirls record 11.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Cyclones allow (65.0).

When Oklahoma State puts up more than 65.0 points, it is 7-2.

Iowa State has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

The Cowgirls are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Cyclones concede to opponents (35.4%).

The Cyclones' 47.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.7 higher than the Cowgirls have given up.

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67.6 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

16.1 PTS, 67.6 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4) Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

11.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Hannah Belanger: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Schedule