How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-4) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Cyclones' 78.5 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 66.3 the Cowgirls allow.
- When it scores more than 66.3 points, Iowa State is 7-2.
- Oklahoma State is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Cowgirls record 11.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Cyclones allow (65.0).
- When Oklahoma State puts up more than 65.0 points, it is 7-2.
- Iowa State has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.
- The Cowgirls are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Cyclones concede to opponents (35.4%).
- The Cyclones' 47.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.7 higher than the Cowgirls have given up.
Iowa State Leaders
- Addy Brown: 14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
- Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67.6 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)
- Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)
- Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
- Hannah Belanger: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-59
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Troy
|W 105-68
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 87-70
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|1/3/2024
|Kansas
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
