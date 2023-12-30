Iowa vs. Minnesota December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 30.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 9.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Mara Braun: 20.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amaya Battle: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory Heyer: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Grocholski: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
