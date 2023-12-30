The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) take a nine-game win streak into a home contest against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1), winners of eight straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on BTN) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa vs. Minnesota Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Gophers score 14.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (65.6).
  • When it scores more than 65.6 points, Minnesota is 10-0.
  • Iowa's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 80.2 points.
  • The Hawkeyes score 36 more points per game (90.5) than the Golden Gophers allow (54.5).
  • When Iowa totals more than 54.5 points, it is 12-1.
  • When Minnesota allows fewer than 90.5 points, it is 11-1.
  • The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Golden Gophers concede defensively.
  • The Golden Gophers shoot 45.5% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Iowa Leaders

  • Caitlin Clark: 30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (60-for-153)
  • Kate Martin: 12 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
  • Sydney Affolter: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Hannah Stuelke: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 63.3 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Sharon Goodman: 8.5 PTS, 69.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 87-65 Kohl Center
12/16/2023 Cleveland State W 104-75 Wells Fargo Arena
12/21/2023 Loyola Chicago W 98-69 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/30/2023 Minnesota - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 Michigan State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/5/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.