The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) take a nine-game win streak into a home contest against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1), winners of eight straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on BTN) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: BTN

Iowa vs. Minnesota Scoring Comparison

The Golden Gophers score 14.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (65.6).

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Minnesota is 10-0.

Iowa's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 80.2 points.

The Hawkeyes score 36 more points per game (90.5) than the Golden Gophers allow (54.5).

When Iowa totals more than 54.5 points, it is 12-1.

When Minnesota allows fewer than 90.5 points, it is 11-1.

The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Golden Gophers concede defensively.

The Golden Gophers shoot 45.5% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (60-for-153)

30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (60-for-153) Kate Martin: 12 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

12 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Sydney Affolter: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Hannah Stuelke: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 63.3 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 63.3 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 8.5 PTS, 69.7 FG%

Iowa Schedule