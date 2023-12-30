How to Watch the Iowa vs. Minnesota Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) take a nine-game win streak into a home contest against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1), winners of eight straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on BTN) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Iowa vs. Minnesota Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Gophers score 14.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Hawkeyes give up (65.6).
- When it scores more than 65.6 points, Minnesota is 10-0.
- Iowa's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 80.2 points.
- The Hawkeyes score 36 more points per game (90.5) than the Golden Gophers allow (54.5).
- When Iowa totals more than 54.5 points, it is 12-1.
- When Minnesota allows fewer than 90.5 points, it is 11-1.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Golden Gophers concede defensively.
- The Golden Gophers shoot 45.5% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (60-for-153)
- Kate Martin: 12 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Hannah Stuelke: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 63.3 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Sharon Goodman: 8.5 PTS, 69.7 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 87-65
|Kohl Center
|12/16/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 104-75
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/21/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 98-69
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/30/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.