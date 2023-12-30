The St. Louis Blues, Jordan Kyrou included, will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kyrou's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

Kyrou's plus-minus this season, in 18:08 per game on the ice, is -5.

In seven of 35 games this year Kyrou has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Kyrou has a point in 16 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points seven times.

Kyrou has an assist in 13 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Kyrou's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Kyrou having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 3 25 Points 1 9 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.