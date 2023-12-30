The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) will visit the Missouri State Bears (6-3) after dropping five consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 63.2 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 67.0 the Bears allow to opponents.

Northern Iowa has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.

Missouri State's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 63.2 points.

The Bears record 63.8 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 82.1 the Panthers allow.

The Bears shoot 39.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.

The Panthers' 36.1 shooting percentage is 9.3 lower than the Bears have conceded.

Northern Iowa Leaders

Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

13.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

6.9 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

Northern Iowa Schedule