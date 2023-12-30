Blues vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 30
The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) will aim to prolong a three-game home win streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT.
In the last 10 contests, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 while putting up 30 total goals (four power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 13.8%). They have given up 32 goals.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Blues vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-190)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Penguins (-1.5)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a record of 18-16-1 this season and are 3-1-4 in overtime games.
- St. Louis has earned 10 points (5-1-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the 10 games this season the Blues ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.
- St. Louis has earned six points (3-4-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Blues have earned 28 points in their 17 games with more than two goals scored.
- St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in seven games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 8-7-0 (16 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 18 games, going 9-8-1 to record 19 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|22nd
|2.97
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|26th
|6th
|2.7
|Goals Allowed
|3.23
|18th
|5th
|32.9
|Shots
|30.6
|16th
|18th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|32
|24th
|26th
|13.33%
|Power Play %
|10.68%
|32nd
|9th
|83.02%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.79%
|17th
Blues vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
