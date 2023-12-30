Celtic versus Rangers in a Scottish Premiership match is one of many solid options on Saturday's soccer schedule.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs Rangers

  • League: Scottish Premiership
  • Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Luton Town vs Chelsea FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ta'ee vs Al-Ittihad

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:45 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ta'ee vs Al-Ittihad

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:45 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ta'ee vs Al-Ittihad

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:45 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ta'ee vs Al-Ittihad

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:45 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Taawoun FC vs Al Nassr

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Casa Pia vs Braga

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Portimonense vs SCP

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.