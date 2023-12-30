The Los Angeles Lakers (15-11), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Target Center, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and SportsNet LA.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, SportsNet LA

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 22.4 points, 3 assists and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards puts up 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Rudy Gobert averages 12.7 points, 12 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 61.7% from the floor (eighth in NBA).

Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 6.2 assists and 3 rebounds.

Naz Reid posts 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis provides 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Lakers.

The Lakers are getting 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7 assists per game from LeBron James this year.

D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves is putting up 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Christian Wood is putting up 7.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the field.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Lakers 113.6 Points Avg. 114 105.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5 48.3% Field Goal % 48.8% 38% Three Point % 35%

