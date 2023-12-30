The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) are monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of a Saturday, December 30 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) at Target Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves head into this game after a 118-110 win against the Mavericks on Thursday. In the Timberwolves' win, Anthony Edwards led the way with a team-high 44 points (adding three rebounds and four assists).

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Cameron Reddish: Out (Groin)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

