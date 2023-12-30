How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) after winning six straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Lakers Player Props
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- In games Minnesota shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 18-3 overall.
- The Timberwolves are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 15th.
- The Timberwolves record 113.4 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 114.5 the Lakers give up.
- When Minnesota totals more than 114.5 points, it is 13-1.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Timberwolves score 113.4 points per game at home, compared to 113.5 points per game away from home.
- Minnesota is surrendering 101.7 points per game this season at home, which is 10.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (112.4).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Timberwolves have fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 12.7 treys per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.6 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Knee
