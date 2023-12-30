Anthony Edwards and Anthony Davis are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) play the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) at Target Center.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, SportsNet LA

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their previous game, the Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks on Thursday, 118-110. Their leading scorer was Edwards with 44 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 44 3 4 3 1 6 Rudy Gobert 20 11 2 0 3 0 Jaden McDaniels 12 0 0 1 4 2

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards' numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.5 boards per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is posting 21.6 points, 2.9 assists and 9.3 boards per game.

Rudy Gobert is putting up 12.9 points, 1.3 assists and 12.0 boards per contest.

Mike Conley is posting 11.6 points, 6.2 assists and 2.8 boards per game.

Naz Reid's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 40.1% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 23.5 4.1 5.1 1.6 0.5 2.4 Rudy Gobert 12.0 11.8 1.6 1.0 2.0 0.0 Karl-Anthony Towns 19.0 8.9 2.4 0.6 0.2 1.2 Mike Conley 13.3 2.6 6.3 0.9 0.2 2.8 Naz Reid 12.4 5.0 1.5 0.7 0.4 2.4

