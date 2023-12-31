The Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Chiefs and Bengals can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Chiefs vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 6.5 44 -300 +240

Chiefs vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

The average total in Kansas City's games this year is 46.6, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.

The Chiefs have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (9-6).

Kansas City has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have combined with their opponent to score more than 44 points in nine of 15 games this season.

The average over/under for Cincinnati's matchups this season is 43.9, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Bengals have covered the spread in a matchup six times this year (6-7-2).

The Bengals have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.

Chiefs vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 22.2 11 17.7 2 46.6 6 15 Bengals 21.2 20 23 20 43.9 9 15

Chiefs vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

Kansas City has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

The Chiefs have totaled 68 more points than their opponents this season (4.5 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by 27 points (1.8 per game).

Bengals

Cincinnati has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

The Bengals have gone over the total in each of their past three contests.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 68 points this season (4.5 points per game), and opponents of the Bengals have outscored them by 27 points (1.8 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.6 47.9 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 26.9 26 ATS Record 8-7-0 4-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 1-7-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-6 4-4 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.9 44.4 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 23.6 23.7 ATS Record 6-7-2 3-3-2 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-6-0 4-4-0 5-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

