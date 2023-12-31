How to Watch Iowa State vs. New Hampshire on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Iowa State is 10-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 151st.
- The 86.3 points per game the Cyclones record are 14.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (71.9).
- Iowa State is 9-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State scored 72.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged in road games (63.5).
- The Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.2 in away games.
- Iowa State drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 107-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 96-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-48
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/9/2024
|Houston
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
