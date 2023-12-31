The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State Stats Insights

  • The Cyclones make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • Iowa State is 10-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 151st.
  • The 86.3 points per game the Cyclones record are 14.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (71.9).
  • Iowa State is 9-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa State scored 72.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged in road games (63.5).
  • The Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.2 in away games.
  • Iowa State drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M W 107-56 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/17/2023 Florida A&M W 96-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-48 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/31/2023 New Hampshire - James H. Hilton Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/9/2024 Houston - James H. Hilton Coliseum

