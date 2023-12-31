The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) aim to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Iowa State is 10-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 151st.

The 86.3 points per game the Cyclones record are 14.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (71.9).

Iowa State is 9-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State scored 72.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged in road games (63.5).

The Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.2 in away games.

Iowa State drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule