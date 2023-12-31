The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. New Hampshire matchup.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline New Hampshire Moneyline

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends

Iowa State is 9-3-0 ATS this season.

Cyclones games have hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

New Hampshire has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this year.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Iowa State is 26th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (sixth-best).

The Cyclones were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +6000, which is the 26th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

