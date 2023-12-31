Will Mecole Hardman Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mecole Hardman was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Hardman's stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 17, Hardman has nine receptions for 47 yards -- 5.2 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.
Mecole Hardman Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Chiefs have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Kadarius Toney (DNP/hip): 27 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Chiefs vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Hardman 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|9
|47
|60
|0
|5.2
Hardman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|3
|3
|10
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|2
|12
|0
