Patrick Mahomes II will be facing the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Mahomes has posted 3,938 passing yards (262.5 per game) this year, going 380-for-568 (66.9%) with 26 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. In the running game, Mahomes has contributed 387 rushing yards on 71 carries, averaging 25.8 yards per game on the ground.

Mahomes vs. the Bengals

Mahomes vs the Bengals (since 2021): 4 GP / 270.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 270.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cincinnati has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of four opposing players this year.

The Bengals have cenceded 14 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Bengals have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.

The 256.1 passing yards per game allowed by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is ranked 18th in the league with 20 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Bengals

Passing Yards: 269.5 (-115)

269.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-200)

Mahomes Passing Insights

So far this season, Mahomes has gone over his passing yards prop total in five of 15 opportunities.

The Chiefs pass on 61.1% of their plays and run on 38.9%. They are 11th in NFL action in points scored.

Mahomes' 6.9 yards per attempt rank 18th in the NFL.

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in 14 of 15 games this year, with more than one TD pass nine times.

He has 72.2% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (26).

Mahomes accounts for 56.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 88 of his total 568 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/25/2023 Week 16 27-for-44 / 235 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 27-for-37 / 305 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 25-for-43 / 271 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 21-for-33 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-34 / 298 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

