Richie James Jr. has a favorable matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bengals allow 256.1 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

James' stat line so far this season displays seven catches for 93 yards. He puts up 13.3 yards per game, having been targeted 11 times.

James vs. the Bengals

James vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed 18 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Bengals yield 256.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Bengals have surrendered 20 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 18th among NFL defenses.

Chiefs Player Previews

Richie James Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-115)

James Receiving Insights

James has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this season.

James has received 1.9% of his team's 576 passing attempts this season (11 targets).

He averages 8.5 yards per target this season (93 yards on 11 targets).

James does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

James' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/25/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

