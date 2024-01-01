The Tennessee Volunteers meet the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl as 7.5-point favorites on January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The contest has a 36.5-point over/under.

Iowa vs. Tennessee game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Iowa vs. Tennessee statistical matchup

Tennessee Iowa 453.5 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.2 (133rd) 348.7 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.2 (9th) 202.5 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.1 (109th) 251 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.2 (130th) 12 (17th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 15 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (84th)

Tennessee leaders

On the ground, Leshon Williams has one touchdown and 804 yards (61.8 per game).

In the passing game, Williams has scored one touchdown, with 11 receptions for 68 yards.

Kaleb Johnson has rushed for 429 yards (33 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games, Erick All has 21 catches for 299 yards (23 per game) and three touchdowns.

Iowa leaders

Joe Milton has led the way for the Volunteers' offense this season, posting 2,814 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.8% completion percentage.

Milton has been generating offense with his legs, as he's run for 299 yards (3.8 YPC) and seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As a runner, Jaylen Wright has accumulated 1,013 yards in the ground game with four rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

The Volunteers' passing game has been helped by the receiving skills of Wright, who has caught 22 balls (on 25 targets) for 141 yards and zero touchdowns.

Dylan Sampson has helped the Volunteers' offense by running for 470 yards (39.2 yards per carry) and seven rushing touchdowns.

Sampson has collected 175 receiving yards and one touchdown on 17 grabs in the receiving game.

