The Tennessee Volunteers are significant favorites (-7.5) in this year's Citrus Bowl, where they will oppose the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on ABC from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The over/under is 35.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Iowa vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-7.5) 35.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Iowa vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Iowa is 5-6-1 ATS this season.

The Hawkeyes have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Tennessee has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Volunteers are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

