The Iowa Hawkeyes take the field against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Citrus Bowl as 6.5-point underdogs on January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 35.5 points for the contest.

Tennessee ranks 41st in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and 38th in scoring defense (22 points allowed per game) this year. Iowa ranks fourth-worst in points per game on offense (16.6), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in points allowed per contest (13.2).

Iowa vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Tennessee vs Iowa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -6.5 -110 -110 35.5 -105 -115 -250 +200

Iowa Recent Performance

Offensively, the Hawkeyes are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 313.3 yards per game (-88-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are giving up 223.7 (11th-best).

The Hawkeyes are -93-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (16.7 per game) and best in points conceded (7.7).

Iowa is -70-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (161.3 per game), and 60th in passing yards conceded (165.7).

The Hawkeyes are gaining 152 rushing yards per game in their past three games (ninth-worst in college football), and giving up 58 per game (third-best).

The Hawkeyes have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three games.

In its past three games, Iowa has not hit the over once.

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa is 5-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Iowa hase gone over in two of 12 games with a set total (16.7%).

This season, Iowa has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

Iowa has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill leads Iowa with 1,096 yards on 115-of-233 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams is his team's leading rusher with 164 carries for 804 yards, or 61.8 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Kaleb Johnson has compiled 429 yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns.

Erick All has hauled in 299 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Nico Ragaini has 29 receptions (on 70 targets) for a total of 252 yards (19.4 yards per game) this year.

Addison Ostrenga has racked up 178 reciving yards (13.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Joe Evans has five sacks to lead the team, and also has eight TFL and 40 tackles.

Jay Higgins, Iowa's tackle leader, has 141 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Sebastian Castro has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 59 tackles, six TFL, and three passes defended.

