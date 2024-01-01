The LSU Tigers and the Wisconsin Badgers meet for the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1, 2024, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN2.

On offense, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking best in the FBS by putting up 547.8 yards per game. The defense ranks 104th (409.2 yards allowed per game). Wisconsin ranks 102nd in the FBS with 22.8 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 17th-best by giving up just 18.9 points per game.

We give more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

LSU vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

LSU Wisconsin 547.8 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (90th) 409.2 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (12th) 213.4 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.2 (58th) 334.4 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.1 (90th) 7 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (47th) 13 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (80th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels leads LSU with 3,813 yards (317.8 ypg) on 236-of-327 passing with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 1,134 rushing yards on 135 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Logan Diggs has carried the ball 118 times for 652 yards (54.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' 1,546 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 125 times and has totaled 86 catches and 14 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has grabbed 60 passes while averaging 89.9 yards per game and scoring 15 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 37 passes and racked up 24 grabs for 464 yards, an average of 38.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone seven times through the air this season.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai leads Wisconsin with 1,688 yards on 177-of-274 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 306 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on 77 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Braelon Allen has carried the ball 181 times for 984 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has collected 306 yards (on 51 carries) with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling paces his team with 694 receiving yards on 66 receptions with four touchdowns.

Bryson Green has 25 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 375 yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Chimere Dike's 19 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 328 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

