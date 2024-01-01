The New York Knicks (17-15), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7). This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Knicks matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 113.3 points per game (20th in the league) while giving up 107.4 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +182 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Knicks' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.3 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 113.9 per outing (14th in league).

These teams score a combined 228.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams together give up 221.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

New York is 16-16-0 ATS this year.

Timberwolves and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +900 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

