Timberwolves vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 1
The New York Knicks (17-15), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden, will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7). This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Knicks matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|223.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|223.5
|-118
|+100
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves average 113.3 points per game (20th in the league) while giving up 107.4 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +182 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.
- The Knicks' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.3 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 113.9 per outing (14th in league).
- These teams score a combined 228.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams together give up 221.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Minnesota has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York is 16-16-0 ATS this year.
Timberwolves and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+1800
|+900
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
