The New York Knicks (17-15) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) on January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (48%).

In games Minnesota shoots better than 48% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.

The Knicks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 11th.

The Timberwolves score only 0.6 fewer points per game (113.3) than the Knicks give up (113.9).

Minnesota has a 14-1 record when putting up more than 113.9 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are putting up 113 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.5 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (113.5).

Minnesota allows 102 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.7) than in road games (11.6). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Timberwolves Injuries