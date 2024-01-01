Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Knicks on January 1, 2024
Player prop betting options for Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Monday (starting at 3:00 PM ET).
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -143)
|5.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -125)
- Edwards' 26 points per game average is 3.5 less than Monday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).
- Edwards' season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
- Edwards has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Monday (2.5).
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: -172)
|1.5 (Over: -114)
- Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 21.1 points per game, 1.6 more than Monday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- Towns averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).
- He drains 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|11.5 (Over: -132)
- The 13.5-point prop total for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.9.
- His rebounding average of 12 is lower than his over/under on Monday (11.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -118)
|9.5 (Over: +102)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|1.5 (Over: +102)
- The 25.5-point prop total for Randle on Monday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average, which is 23.6.
- He has pulled down 9.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Randle averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday.
- Randle, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: +120)
- Monday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 26.5 points. That's 0.6 more than his season average of 25.9.
- He has collected four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged six assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Brunson's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
