The Chicago Bulls (11-17), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center, battle the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI

Bulls Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 16.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gives the Bulls 22.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Bulls are getting 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Coby White this year.

Patrick Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is draining 50.4% of his shots from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid averages 34.4 points, 6.0 assists and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey posts 25.8 points, 6.7 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Tobias Harris puts up 16.3 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.

De'Anthony Melton averages 11.9 points, 4.0 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.7 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Bulls vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Bulls 122.2 Points Avg. 109.9 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 48.2% Field Goal % 44.9% 37.9% Three Point % 36.8%

