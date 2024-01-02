Bulls vs. 76ers January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (11-17), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center, battle the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI
Bulls Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 16.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gives the Bulls 22.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Bulls are getting 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Coby White this year.
- Patrick Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Andre Drummond is averaging 6.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is draining 50.4% of his shots from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid averages 34.4 points, 6.0 assists and 11.8 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Maxey posts 25.8 points, 6.7 assists and 4.0 boards per game.
- Tobias Harris puts up 16.3 points, 6.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.
- De'Anthony Melton averages 11.9 points, 4.0 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.7 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
Bulls vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|76ers
|Bulls
|122.2
|Points Avg.
|109.9
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|44.9%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
