Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) play the Chicago Bulls (15-19) at Wells Fargo Center.

Bulls vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI

NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls beat the 76ers, 105-92, on Saturday. DeRozan poured in a team-high 24 points for the Bulls, and Tyrese Maxey had 20 for the 76ers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 24 6 5 0 0 0 Coby White 20 8 2 0 0 1 Andre Drummond 15 23 2 2 3 0

Bulls vs 76ers

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field.

Coby White adds 17.7 points per game, plus 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists.

The Bulls get 10.4 points per game from Patrick Williams, plus 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists.

The Bulls receive 7.0 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.1 boards and 0.6 assists.

Alex Caruso provides the Bulls 10.0 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 21.8 4.5 5.7 1.4 0.8 0.7 Coby White 21.0 6.1 5.9 0.3 0.2 2.3 Nikola Vucevic 13.4 7.4 2.8 0.6 0.6 1.2 Andre Drummond 9.4 10.6 0.5 1.7 1.0 0.0 Patrick Williams 14.1 3.5 1.9 0.7 0.7 2.1

