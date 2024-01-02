The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) after winning nine straight home games. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 12.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The over/under is set at 137.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Drake vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -12.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake Betting Records & Stats

In nine of 12 games this season, Drake and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points.

The average point total in Drake's contests this year is 145.6, 8.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.

Illinois State sports a 6-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-7-0 mark from Drake.

Drake vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 9 75% 78.7 147.3 66.9 134.7 145.4 Illinois State 6 50% 68.6 147.3 67.8 134.7 141.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

Drake covered 12 times in 23 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Bulldogs average 10.9 more points per game (78.7) than the Redbirds give up (67.8).

When Drake scores more than 67.8 points, it is 5-7 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Drake vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 5-7-0 2-4 6-6-0 Illinois State 6-6-0 0-1 6-6-0

Drake vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Illinois State 14-1 Home Record 8-7 6-6 Away Record 3-9 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.