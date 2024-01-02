The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) play the Michigan State Spartans (8-2) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Iowa Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark: 30.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

30.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Stuelke: 13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sharon Goodman: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

Michigan State Players to Watch

Julia Ayrault: 12.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.8 BLK Moira Joiner: 16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Theryn Hallock: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Tory Ozment: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

