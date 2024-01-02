The Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game is available on BTN.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Iowa Players to Watch

Ben Krikke: 16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Payton Sandfort: 13.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tony Perkins: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Owen Freeman: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Patrick McCaffery: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ Storr: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank 219th 73.6 Points Scored 85.1 21st 71st 66 Points Allowed 77.2 310th 284th 33.8 Rebounds 38.6 94th 100th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 184th 268th 6.5 3pt Made 7 223rd 316th 11.2 Assists 18.2 18th 31st 9.5 Turnovers 10.1 55th

