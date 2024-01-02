Tuesday's game between the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 79-73 based on our computer prediction, with Wisconsin coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Iowa 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-5.9)

Wisconsin (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Wisconsin has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Iowa is 4-8-0. The Badgers have hit the over in five games, while Hawkeyes games have gone over eight times.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +138 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 87.8 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 77.2 per contest (311th in college basketball).

Iowa grabs 39.5 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 37.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Iowa connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents.

Iowa has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.4 per game (28th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (87th in college basketball).

