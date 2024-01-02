Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) hope to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-8.5)
|153.5
|-365
|+290
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Iowa has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Wisconsin has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Badgers' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12000
- Sportsbooks have made the Hawkeyes' national championship odds the same now (+12000) compared to the start of the season (+12000).
- With odds of +12000, Iowa has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.
