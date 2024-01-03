Wednesday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (8-4) and Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) matching up at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on January 3.

In their last game on Saturday, the Cyclones secured a 76-68 victory against Oklahoma State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Kansas 67

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones captured their signature win of the season on December 30 by registering a 76-68 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, the No. 74-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Cyclones have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses (four).

The Cyclones have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa State 2023-24 Best Wins

76-68 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 74) on December 30

82-55 at home over Butler (No. 119) on November 6

89-59 at home over North Dakota State (No. 141) on December 10

87-70 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 177) on December 20

78-60 at home over Southern (No. 178) on November 20

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.9 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

14.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.9 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Audi Crooks: 16.5 PTS, 67.2 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)

16.5 PTS, 67.2 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4) Kelsey Joens: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Nyamer Diew: 10.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)

10.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52) Hannah Belanger: 8.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68)

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones average 78.3 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (210th in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.