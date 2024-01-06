Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) playing the Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Iowa State Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Milan Momcilovic: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Robert Jones: 9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Javian McCollum: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Milos Uzan: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK John Hugley: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Rivaldo Soares: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank 38th 83.0 Points Scored 86.3 14th 25th 63.1 Points Allowed 58.2 4th 60th 39.8 Rebounds 37.2 159th 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th 171st 7.6 3pt Made 7.2 212th 140th 14.2 Assists 18.6 12th 258th 12.7 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

