Sportsbooks have listed player props for DeMar DeRozan, Terry Rozier and others when the Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -167)

The 20.5-point total set for DeRozan on Monday is 1.7 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -154) 5.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 17.9 points Coby White scores per game are 0.6 less than his prop total on Monday.

He has collected 4.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

White averages 4.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Monday.

White's 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +126) 7.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 23.5-point over/under for Rozier on Monday is 0.2 lower than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 3.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Rozier has dished out 7.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Monday's over/under.

Rozier has connected on 2.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 23.5-point total set for Miles Bridges on Monday is 3.1 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

Bridges has averaged three assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

Bridges has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

