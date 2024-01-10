On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Chicago Bulls (14-18) face the Houston Rockets (15-14) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and Space City Home Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bulls vs. Rockets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan puts up 22.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Coby White averages 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Patrick Williams puts up 9.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Andre Drummond averages 6.8 points, 0.6 assists and 7.4 boards.

Alex Caruso averages 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gives the Rockets 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.9 points, 4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. He's making 39.2% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

The Rockets are getting 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this season.

Jalen Green gives the Rockets 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tari Eason gets the Rockets 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Bulls Rockets 110.2 Points Avg. 111.8 112.4 Points Allowed Avg. 109 45.5% Field Goal % 46% 36.4% Three Point % 36%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.