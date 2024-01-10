Iowa vs. Purdue January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Purdue Boilermakers (7-5), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Mackey Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.
Iowa vs. Purdue Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Iowa Players to Watch
- Caitlin Clark: 30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kate Martin: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sydney Affolter: 6.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hannah Stuelke: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sharon Goodman: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Purdue Players to Watch
- Abbey Ellis: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeanae Terry: 4.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Madison Layden: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caitlyn Harper: 9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
