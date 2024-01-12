Drake vs. Valparaiso January 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MVC schedule includes the Valparaiso Beacons (2-8) playing the Drake Bulldogs (7-4) at 7:00 PM ET.
Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Drake Players to Watch
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anna Miller: 11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor McAulay: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Leah Earnest: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Olivia Brown: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Saniya Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nevaeh Jackson: 4.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ava Interrante: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
