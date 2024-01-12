Northern Iowa vs. UIC January 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (7-4) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) in a matchup of MVC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.
Northern Iowa vs. UIC Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
UIC Players to Watch
- Keke Rimmer: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaida McCloud: 7.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Danyel Middleton: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makiyah Williams: 13.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
