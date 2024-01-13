The Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) face the Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 19.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Atin Wright: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kevin Overton: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Xavier Johnson: 24.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

24.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Clarence Rupert: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Troy D'Amico: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Trent Brown: 7.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jovan Stulic: 6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 74.8 101st 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 63.9 33rd 331st 31.5 Rebounds 35.7 119th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th 109th 13.9 Assists 13.7 128th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 9.8 22nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.