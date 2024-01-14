Timberwolves vs. Clippers January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (19-12), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Target Center, go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSC.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, BSSC
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games
- January 7 at the Mavericks
- January 12 at home vs the Trail Blazers
- January 1 at the Knicks
- January 9 at the Magic
- January 5 at the Rockets
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averages 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per game.
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.1 points, 2.9 assists and 9.3 rebounds per contest.
- Rudy Gobert puts up 12.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocks (sixth in NBA).
- Mike Conley averages 11.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Naz Reid averages 12.9 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Clippers Players to Watch
- Paul George is averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's also sinking 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (seventh in league).
- On a per-game basis, Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- James Harden gets the Clippers 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while putting up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Clippers are receiving 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Ivica Zubac this year.
- Russell Westbrook is putting up 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves vs. Clippers Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Clippers
|113.3
|Points Avg.
|116.6
|107.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.2
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.