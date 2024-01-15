The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) are welcoming in the Chicago Bulls (15-19) for a matchup of Central Division foes at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15, 2024. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan generates 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Bulls.

Coby White is averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He's sinking 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Patrick Williams gives the Bulls 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Bulls are receiving 7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Andre Drummond this season.

Alex Caruso is putting up 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.9% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with 1.6 treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell posts 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Max Strus averages 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Jarrett Allen posts 14.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Caris LeVert averages 16 points, 3.4 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 42% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Georges Niang averages 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Bulls 112.3 Points Avg. 109.9 112.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112 47.3% Field Goal % 45.5% 34.6% Three Point % 35.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.