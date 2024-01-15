Monday's Big Ten slate includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) versus the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Information

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Ben Krikke: 17.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tony Perkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 13.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen Freeman: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Patrick McCaffery: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Elijah Hawkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dawson Garcia: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cam Christie: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Iowa vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank
62nd 80.5 Points Scored 87.8 9th
79th 66.3 Points Allowed 77.2 312th
100th 38.5 Rebounds 39.5 73rd
233rd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th
90th 8.5 3pt Made 7.0 235th
5th 20.2 Assists 19.7 6th
197th 11.9 Turnovers 9.4 28th

