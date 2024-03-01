Currently, the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) are listed with the third-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +900 on the moneyline.

The Hawkeyes are on the road against the Northern Iowa Panthers. Tip time is slated for 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Hawkeyes NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +900 (Bet $100 to win $900)

Iowa Team Stats

Iowa is posting 91.0 points per game (34th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while surrendering 61.0 points per contest (160th-ranked).

Iowa Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

