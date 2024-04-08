The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) currently rank 47th in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +12500 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Starting at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Hawkeyes host the Alabama State Hornets. Iowa is favored by 33.5 points (the point total is set at 161.5).

Iowa NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 47th Bet $100 to win $12500 Preseason +12500 45th Bet $100 to win $12500

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Iowa Team Stats

Iowa averages 110.0 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per contest (171st in college basketball). It has a +42 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 42.0 points per game.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Iowa and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Iowa Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Iowa has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Iowa Players

Payton Sandfort leads the Hawkeyes in points and rebounds. He puts up 21.0 points per game while adding 9.0 rebounds.

Iowa's assists leader is Brock Harding, who racks up 7.0 per game.

Sandfort is the top three-point shooter for the Hawkeyes, hitting 3.0 per contest.

Tony Perkins leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Patrick McCaffery collects 1.0 block an outing to pace Iowa.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.