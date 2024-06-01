The Chicago Bulls (0-0) currently have +15000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship as they head into the season opener at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, October 25 at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +15000 21st Bet $100 to win $15000 To Make the Finals +6600 - Bet $100 to win $6600 To Make the Playoffs +150 - Bet $100 to win $150

Bulls Team Stats

Last year the Bulls finished 40-42, qualifying for the postseason but getting knocked out in the Play-in Tournament.

At home last season, the Bulls were 22-19. Away, they were 18-23.

As the underdog in the game, Chicago went 20-27. When favored, the Bulls went 20-15.

In the Central Division the Bulls were 7-9, and in the conference as a whole they went 27-25.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites last season, the Bulls posted a 5-5 record. They were 15-10 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Chicago was 8-12 last season when an underdog by three or fewer points, and 12-15 when its opponent was favored by more than three points.

Bulls' Top Players

Zach LaVine put up 24.8 points per game last season.

Nikola Vucevic collected 11.0 rebounds a game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 5.1 assists per contest.

LaVine was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, knocking down 2.6 per game.

Alex Caruso averaged 1.4 steals per game. Patrick Williams collected 0.9 blocks an outing.

